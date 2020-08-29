One question that is being repeatedly asked in political circles is why is Rajahmundry TDP MLA Adireddy Bhavani unhappy with the party. After all, she has an impeccable TDP pedigree. Yet, she is said to be completely dise nchanted with the party.

Adireddy Bhavani is the daughter of legendary TDP leader Kinjarapu Yerren Naidu, who was a heavyweight in North Andhra politics. He was a many time MP and a former minister. His brother Atchen Naidu was a minister and is an MLA in the present house. Her brother Rammohan Naidu is an MP. Despite such impeccable credentials, why is she unhappy with the TDP?

Sources say that there are several reasons for her unhappiness. But, the most important reason, according to those close to the MLA, is about the way the TDP has responded to Atchen Naidu’s arrest in the ESI scam. She reportedly feels that the party did not react strongly enough to the arrest. The protests were muted and no attempts were made to bail him out.

Though there are other reasons too, this is said to be a key reason why Bhavani is disenchanted with the TDP. Her father-in-law Adireddy Appa Rao is currently an MLC and was elected on YSRCP ticket. However, she defected to the TDP later.