AMARAVATI: As the Telugu Desam members were continuously obstructing the proceedings of the House for the second day in a row, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended 5 opposition MLAs for a day on Tuesday.

With continued disruptions from TDP members, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the behaviour of opposition members and asked them to behave in a civilised manner and allow the proceedings of the House. Despite the Chief Minister’s censure, the opposition MLAs continued to protest, demanding a discussion on the mysterious deaths of 18 people in West Godavari near the Speaker’s podium. The government clarified that these deaths were due to natural causes and not related to illicit liquor or arrack

Meanwhile, Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy moved a motion to suspend the TDP members and the motion was carried by a voice vote and the suspended opposition members left the House.

Ashok Bendalam, Adireddy Bhavani, Chinna Rajappa, Gana Babu, Bhogeswar Rao, Ramakrishna Babu, Rama Raju, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Satya Prasad were among the total number of suspended members from the House in two days. The speaker said the budget is balancing both the welfare schemes and development goals of the state government and adjourned the Assembly till tomorrow.