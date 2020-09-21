TDP Looking For Leaders In This Constituency

A key constituency that sent TDP candidate to the assembly for years is now facing an unprecedented crisis. Yes. Ramachandrapuram assembly constituency in East Godavari district has been sending Thota Trimurthulu as it MLA for the last four times. But, with Trimurthulu joining the YSRCP, the party is now completely rudderless.

All these years,Thota Trimurthulu’s brand of politics have alienated the Dalits and the Setti Balija community voters big times. As a result, there is leader from these communities in the TDP in Ramachandrapuram. To add to this, Thota Trimurthulu took care to see that no other alternative emerges to him. As a result, he was the only boss in the TDP. With Thota joining the YSRCP, the TDP has no replacement in place. The party is now suffering unprecedented leadership crisis in the constituency. The situation currently is that the party is unable to hold even constituency level meetings. The Settibalija community is cut off from the party and the Kapus too left the party along with Thota Trimurthulu. The Dalits are already gone. As a result, the party is as good as dead in this constituency.

The situation has come to such a pass that the party chief has asked a Settibalija leader from a neighbouring constituency to work in Ramachandrapuram. This leader, who has his political interests in Kothapet is finding the going very tough in Ramachandrapuram.