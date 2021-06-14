TDP Leaders Try To Set Youth On Fire In YSR Kadapa

In a very shocking incident, TDP leaders tried to set fire on youth by pouring petrol on him. The incident took place in Mydukur of YSR district. According to the reports, the TDP leaders made an attempt to pour petrol on the youth named Nani for allegedly selling liquor at high price. Nani suffered severe injuries and was rushed to RIMS hospital at Kadapa.

In another incident, TDP leaders made allegations that YSRCP has been involved in encroaching lands in Visakhapatnam district. YSR Congress Party(YSRCP) city president Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav denied all the allegations and said that the state government has been taking back all the lands which were encroached by the TDP leaders. He further added that TDP leaders were not in a position to witness the development made by CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He also stated that they were trying to make baseless allegations against the Chief Minister and YSRCP MP Vijayasai Reddy so as to divert the attention of the people.