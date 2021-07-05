TDP Leaders Scoot From Naidu's Zoom Meetings, Says Vijayasai Reddy

Rajya Sabha MP and YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) general secretary V. Vijaya Sai Reddy never steps back to express his thoughts and opinions through social media. He commented that TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu always sits in Zoom meetings and takes tablets on time. He further asserted that TDP leaders are running away when Chandrababu Naidu is calling for zoom meetings. He said that Naidu's mental condition will not become normal soon.

Vijayasai Reddy criticised Chandrababu Naidu didn't step out of the house during the coronavirus pandemic. He will not even come forward to help the families of those who have fallen prey to COVID-19. He lashed out at Chandrababu Naidu and said that for the construction of Amaravati, Naidu collected funds but during the coronavirus pandemic time, he did nothing.

He heaped praises on Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing Rs 10 lakh as fixed deposits for the children orphaned in the Covid-19 pandemic.

A fixed deposit of Rs 10 lakh will be made in the name of the children and this will last until the child turns 25 years old. Every month, an interest of 5-6% will be given to the guardian of the child.

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus and is helping the people in need.