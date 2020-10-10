In an interesting observation on the political scenario in Andhra Pradesh, Tamil daily 'Dinamalar' on Friday published an article claiming that Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief Chandrababu Naidu is receiving flak from his own leaders on his negative attitude and intolerance towards Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who is forging ahead by displaying great political maturity. Naidu is envious of YS Jagan's ever-rising popularity, it said in its report.

The news assumes significance as it was published by a Tamil publication, in an indication of how the devious ways of the TDP chief are making headlines even beyond the two Telugu states. The report says that the TDP leaders are vexed with Chandrababu's attitude. "We have been snubbed by the electorate in the previous elections because of your foolish decisions. And why this hatred and grudge against YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who has been making great strides with his statesman-like decisions and sensible politics?", the TDP leaders are lamenting as per the comment published by this Tamil publication.

The article was published under the title 'Ennu Inda Vaitrerichal' (Why so much heartburn and hatred?). In the article claims that the TDP leaders are highly critical of Chandrababu's brand of politics. "What is the point in cribbing now after snapping the TDP ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA)?", the Dinamalar report quoted unnamed TDP leaders as commenting against their chief.

The report further said that after honeymooning with the NDA for four years, Chandrababu Naidu came out of the alliance just six months before the elections. "On the other hand, Naidu's successor and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is getting closer to the NDA now after keeping a safe distance to it initially. If YS Jagan's party joins the NDA coalition, it may even be rewarded with cabinet berths at the Centre. Sensing this, Chandrababu Naidu has started his deceptive brand of politics against YS Jagan. He is levelling baseless allegations that Jagan is doing injustice to the people of the state. In fact, Chandrababu Naidu's rhetoric is failing to cut ice with leaders within his own ranks. The TDP leaders themselves are commenting as to why Chandrababu Naidu should have heartburn and hatred when YS Jagan is making forward strides with his deft political moves," the Dinamalar report claimed.