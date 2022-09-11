TDP Leaders from Ongole Join YSR Congress En Masse

Ongole: Desertion from the opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) continues as its leaders and party workers are joining the YS Jagan-led YSR Congress Party. Several TDP leaders from the 3rd Division of Ongole city joined the YSRCP en masse on Saturday.

The TDP leaders were welcomed by the YSRCP's Regional Coordinator and Ongole MLA Balineni Srinivas Reddy into the party fold. The Ongole MLA is conducting YSRCP’s ambitious 'Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam' programme in the 49th division of the city.

TDP Booth Committee convenor and Ongole city Executive Secretary Rela Rajendra, Telugu Youth General Secretary Pallapu Venkat and a few others joined the YSRCP. Also, 3rd Division TDP General Secretary Kakarlamudi Eleazar and SC Cell Vice-president Ranjith Kumar joined the ruling YSRCP in the presence of Balineni.

Speaking on the occasion, Revala Rajendra said that he is joining YSRCP because he was inspired by the welfare schemes being implemented by the State government. He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's focus on the welfare of the people is attracting everyone towards YSRCP.

