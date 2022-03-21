TDP Leaders, Nara Lokesh Insult Newly Elected Minority MLC During Swearing-In Ceremony

AMARAVATI: The Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Members and Nara Lokesh insulted the newly elected MLC Mohammed Ruhulla on day nine of the Legislative Council proceedings on Monday.

While the swearing-in-ceremony of the MLC Mohammed Ruhulla was taking place, the TDP members disrupted the ceremony. They started shouting slogans with the deliberate intention of not making the proceedings be heard by the other members.

Even as the YSRCP members requested them to allow the swearing-in ceremony, Nara Lokesh in a derogatory manner stated that so what we know that he is a minority MLC and continued to disrupt the proceedings, much to the ire of the Legislative Council Chairman Moshen Raju.

MLC Ruhulla while speaking to the media after the Council sessions ended, stated that he had never seen a minority being looked down upon the way Nara Lokesh behaved and treated me in the Council today, he lamented.

Speaking further he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had given utmost respect to the minorities and equal representation in the Houses. We will continue to give our support to our leader in the 2024 elections, he said.

Also Watch: MLC Ruhullah Explain About Nara Lokesh Behavior in the Legislative Council

Also Read: Tap Water Connections Should Be Taken In Authorised Manner Only: Botsa Satyanarayana