TDP Leaders Must Put Some Sense Into Chandrababu's Head, Says Sajjala

Amaravati: Terming opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu’s deeksha as drama, Andhra Pradesh Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy asked TDP leaders whether they would greet the Central leaders with the same cuss words during his Delhi tour.

Addressing media at party central office here on Friday, he slammed Naidu for backing the swear words used by Pattabhi. He said that TDP does not deserve to be a political party.

Sajjala opined that the senior leaders of TDP should try to put some sense into Chandrababu's head and clarified that the YSRCP followers attacked the party office because Pattabhi spoke at the party office. Chandrababu should apologise by taking the responsibility and everyone must demand his apology for entertaining abusive remarks, he said and added that there was no instance in the history of democracy where a party abuses the Chief Minister and sits on a deeksha.

With respect to Chandrababu’s deeksha, he asked how a diabetic patient was on a fast all day with just half a litre of water and said that the entire thing was a drama to mislead people. The general election is still three years away, but Chandrababu is asking for President's Rule by creating law and order issues. He said that Chandrababu is acting as if he can't stay without power, although he worked as Chief Minister for 14 years.

Sajjala also slammed the TDP chief for setting an agenda to spread lies on ganja cultivation in order to create a law and order problem in the state. He said that the problem was more prevalent during Chandrababu's reign and the number of cases increased as the state government has set up special enforcement bureau to curb ganja. He urged the central leaders not to fall for the false propaganda of TDP against the state government and asserted that YSRCP will strongly counter it.