Vijayawada: Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh on Sunday launched a diatribe against the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for unnecessarily commenting on the chief minister’s YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tour to participate in the World Economic Forum 2022 summit in Davos, Switzerland.

The state minister said the opposition is making a mountain out of a molehill as YS Jagan took his family along with him. He said the TDP leaders like Yanamala Ramakrishnudu and Pattabhi Ram cannot seem to digest it.

Criticising the foreign trips of the former TDP government leaders, Jogi Ramesh said Chandrababu made frequent visits to other countries ‘to stash away the looted money’ and he had taken along party’s corrupt leaders with him.

The YSR Congress leader accused a certain section of the media for parroting the words of Telugu Desam leaders regarding the CM’s Davos visit. He said the language used by the senior leader Yanamala is not suitable for his age.

The Housing minister reminded the TDP chief of his foreign trips saying Chandrababu took pictures of him standing next to a bullet train. He said the opposition is unable to digest the fact that the YSR Congress government was successful in signing an agreement with the World Economic Forum for sustainable growth.

Earlier, Chandrababu had gone to Davos and took pictures of him standing next to the bullet train. We made some agreements in Davos. They are unable to bear to see this and are unnecessarily swaying.

He further said that CM Jagan enjoys the full support of people and Chandrababu has to pay for his corruption and for breaking the people’s trust in him. The YSRCP leader said because of the corruption, the TDP has been reduced to 23 seats in the state. Reiterating the chief minister’s strict instructions against the corruption activities, the Housing Minister said if any party leader is found to be corrupt, the leadership will immediately file a case against him, because we believe, “everyone is equal before the law."

While explaining the Jagan’s Davos trip, Jogi Ramesh said the official trip was for the development of the state. He said if we receive global investments, it will only benefit the unemployed youth of the state.