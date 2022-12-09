TDP Leader Srinath Reddy Joins YSRCP

Amaravati, Dec 8: FormerTDP MLA GV Srinath Reddy from Pileru Constituency, Annamayya District joined YSR Congress Party in the presence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office here on Thursday.

Along with Srinath Reddy, other TDP leaders Rakesh Reddy, M Venkata Krishna Reddy, V Umakant Reddy, B Narender Reddy, G Naresh Kumar Reddy from Pileru Constituency also joined the YSRCP.

Rajampet MP PV Mithun Reddy, Pileru MLA Chintala Ramachandra Reddy and Minorities Commission Chairman Iqbal Ahmed Khan were also present.