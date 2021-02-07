TDP Leader Prathipati Pulla Rao Narrow Escape In Car Mishap

Former minister and TDP leader Prathipati Pulla Rao had a narrow escape in an accident. The car he was traveling in was involved in a road accident on Sunday morning.

Prattipati Pulla Rao's car collided with another car. The accident took place between Narasaraopet and Chilakaluripet. Pulla Rao's car was slightly damaged in the accident. He said that no one was injured and all were safe.

The accident took place on Sunday morning when the car was on its way from Hyderabad to Chilakaluripet. No one was injured and his family members were safe too, he said asking people not to worry.

In the previous government led by Chandrababu Naidu, Prathipati Pulla Rao served as the Minister of Civil Supplies. In the 2009 and 2014 elections, Chilakaluripet he won as an MLA for the TDP. He also served as a Minister from 2014 to 2019. However, he lost the 2019 elections. YSRCP leader Vidal Rajini won over Pathipati Pulla Rao by a majority of nearly 8,000 votes.