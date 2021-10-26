TDP Leader Pattabhi Flees to Maldives After Fanning the Flames in AP

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader K Pattabhi Ram, who was arrested for making abusive remarks against Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was released from Rajamahendravaram jail on bail.

Now, photos of Pattabhi fleeing the state have gone viral on social media. Pattabhi's airport pics are doing the rounds in social media circiles. Netizens are saying that he is going to the Maldives.

The Andhra Pradesh High Court on October 23 granted bail to Pattabhi. Pattabhi Ram was arrested a day after he made controversial comments against AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Police arrested him in Vijayawada on October 20 and produced him before the Third Additional Metropolitan Court on October 21.

The lower court had sent him to judicial custody for 14 days and he was shifted to Machilipatnam Jail. From there, he was moved to Rajamahendravaram Jail. The remarks made by Pattabhi gave rise to protests across the state and triggered a public uproar.

Pattabhi was spotted at the airport, here are the pics.

