TDP Leader Kuna Ravi Kumar Appears Before AP Privilege Committee

Amaravati: Privilege Committee Chairman Kakani Govardhan Reddy on Thursday said the committee is looking into the allegations leveled by TDP leader Kuna Ravi Kumar against the AP assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram. The TDP member, who is facing charges of making indecent remarks against the speaker, appeared before the Privilege Committee and gave his explanation.

After the meeting, Privilege Committee Chairman Kakani spoke to mediapersons and said Kuna Ravi Kumar was summoned in the past but he didn’t respond but he appeared before the committee today. The Privilege Committee took the matter seriously, he said. While maintaining confidentiality over Ravi Kumar’s explanation, Kakani did not divulge the action to be recommended against the TDP leader but said the committee would soon take some decision on the issue. He also assured the committee would resolve the pending petitions before it.