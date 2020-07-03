MACHILIPATNAM: Telugu Desam Party’s former Minister Kollu Ravindra has been nabbed near Tuni. Police have registered a case against him under sections 109,302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was being shifted to Machilipatnam. Earlier He was absconding ever since he was named by the Machilipatnam police in the murder case of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskara Rao. A police team went to his house here on Friday but getting the wind of it in advance, the TDP leader gave them a slip.

Ravindra was named in the sensational murder case based on the revelations made by other accused who were already arrested in the case. Following Ravindra’s vanishing act, the police have stepped up their search operations by deploying additional teams to apprehend him.

Two persons, former TDP counselor Chintha Chinni, and his cousin Chintha Nancharaiah have so far been arrested in connection with the case.

Based on the revelations made by the two, the police also named Kollu Ravindra, who was the Welfare and Fisheries Minister during the TDP rule. Besides Ravindra, the role of many local TDP leaders is also being suspected in the killing of YSRCP leader Moka Bhaskara Rao. Rao was a close aide of Information Minister Perni Venkateswarlu aka Nani, who also hails from Machilipatnam.

It Was Indeed A Political Murder: DSP

While disclosing the details of the case to media, Machilipatnam Deputy Superintendent of Police Mahaboob Basha said the investigation revealed that the murder was politically motivated. The murder was planned by three persons, former TDp counselor Chintha Chinni, his cousin Chintha Nancharaiah and his brother's son Chintha Kishore.

The police official also stated that a case has been registered against Chintha Chinni, Nancharaiah, Kishore and former minister Kollu Ravindra at R Peta police station. Even family members of Bhaskara Rao also alleged in their complaint that the murder plot was executed at the behest of TDP leader and former minister Kollu Ravindra.

The former minister had the full knowledge of the murder plot and was also in touch with the accused arrested in the case, the DSP stated.

"We have to investigate more suspects and the details will be disclosed to the media as soon as the investigation is over," the DSP said.

Moka Bhaskara Rao, who was the Market Yard Committee chairman, was repeatedly stabbed with a knife coated with cyanide in broad daylight in the fish market of Machilipatnam on June 30. He succumbed to the injuries later at the government hospital.