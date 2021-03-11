TDP Leader Kollu Ravindra Arrested For Obstructing Voting Process

Machilipatnam: Former minister and TDP leader Kollu Ravindra was arrested by the police on Thursday morning. A case has been registered against Kollu Ravindra for assaulting an SI on duty. He was shifted by the police to Inukuduru PS.

A case has been registered against Kollu Ravindra under sections 506, 341, and 188. It is learned that Kollu Ravindra created a commotion at the polling center on Wednesday. In addition to trying to obstruct the voting process, he laid his hands on the SI on duty for preventing him from going to the polling station.

TDP leader Kollu Ravindra and some other activists came to the polling station in Machilipatnam 25th Division Circlepet. In a hurry, they tried to go inside and examine the polling booths. With that, the police on duty there said that Section 144 was in force.

The police personnel tried to explain to Kollu that he was not allowed to go in but in vain. In the interim, Kollu Ravindra attacked the police personnel and also threatened him saying "Hey SI, how dare you stop me?" and he also went on saying to the SI "If you want to Kill me then kill me". Kollu pushed them and went inside and argued with them that he should be allowed to examine the polling booths. This led to his arrest.