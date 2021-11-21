TDP Leader BC Janardhan Reddy Arrested

TDP leader and former Banaganapalle MLA BC Janardhan Reddy was arrested by the police today. He was taken into custody for an attack on YSRCP activist Koneti Durga Prasad in Banaganapalle.

Cases have been filed against BC Janardhan Reddy and eight of his followers. According to the reports, Durga Prasad was attacked by Janardhan Reddy and his followers and they had beaten Durga Prasad with sticks. The condition of Durga Prasad is said to be critical and he is undergoing treatment in a hospital in Kurnool.