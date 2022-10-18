With the Jana Sena Party Chief Pawan Kalyan meeting, TDP’s Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on Tuesday has unmasked the fake politics of the actor-turned-politician and exposed the nexus between the two parties over the past three years. Naidu apparently wanted to express his solidarity with Pawan Kalyan over the incidents that took place in Visakhapatnam.

The ruling YSR Congress Party has always been stating that Pawan Kalyan was working only for Chandrababu, and this was proved once again when the TDP chief went to Novatel Hotel at Vijaywada and met Pawan Kalyan. This was right after the Jana Sena chief had addressed his party cadre in Mangalagiri and subsequently, the timing of Chandrababu’s meeting with the JSP leader was questionable.

However, Chandrababu in his joint press meet with the actor-turned-politician claimed that he had come to express his solidarity with the leader and seemed more like a curtain raiser for what could likely unfold ahead of the 2024 elections.

Political analysts who were observing the sequence of events starting from Visakhapatnam's failed trip to Pawan Kalyan’s meeting with Mangalagiri activists on Tuesday afternoon were expecting that something would happen by the end of the day. They didn’t have to wait for long after visuals of Chandrababu meeting Pawan Kalyan, Nadendla Manohar, and K Naga Babu were released by early evening, followed by a joint press meet with both of them showing off their new-found bonhomie and Chandrababu stating that there was nothing political and his support was for those fighting for protecting democracy.

With only a year and a half left for the 2024 elections, it seemed that the TDP-JSP had decided to come out in the open. Only a reason was needed which was quickly utilised. The JSP leader brandishing his footwear and calling for riots and instructing his activists to attack the YSRCP leaders were something quite unexpected from the actor, who normally loved quoting communist leaders and regaling his fans with his speeches. A meeting between Babu and Pawan Kalyan was held shortly after this. It is stated that planning for this was made four months before, which was now fructified with the series of events that came in handy for them to come out in public.

YSRCP has always maintained the fact that Pawan Kalyan was deceiving people and most importantly his fan followers' favorite groups. Pawan's aim was to get a package by using his followers as pawns which they fail to understand.

In a similar incident that happened in 2014, Chandrababu went to Pawan's house and forged an alliance. However, when Chandrababu was in power Pawan Kalyan lashed out at his son Nara Lokesh and him. This led to what looked like a ‘fallout’. After that, he kept changing parties like BSP, Left Parties, and now the BJP. But the alliance with the Saffron Party was only as per Chandrababu’s direction. Pawan's allegiance was always towards Chandrababu and this has once again been proved after today's developments.

Also Read: 'Package Pawan Kalyan' Exposed, Meets Chandrababu Naidu In Vijayawada