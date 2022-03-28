TDP Infighting: Chandrababu Will Not Become CM Again If He's Given Ticket

Anantapur: The opposition TDP's groupism and internal tussle came to the fore yet again when the former Tadipatri MLA JC Prabhakar Reddy and former minister Palle Raghunath Reddy sparred over 'tainted' leaders in the party's district unit. JC Prabhakar Reddy and party leader Sakem Srinivas Reddy were invited by the former MPP Ismail for his house warming ceremony in Kondakamarla village of Odicheruvu mandal on Sunday.

After the ceremony, JC Prabhakar Reddy while speaking to a YouTube channel said there are 11 former MLAs in the district TDP unit who have a tainted image, therefore Chandrababu Naidu should expel them from the party.

He made some objectional comments against Palle Raghunath Reddy saying if the party decides to field him from Puttaparthi Assembly constituency, party chief Chandrababu Naidu will not return to power in the state. Throwing his weight behind Sakem Srinivas Reddy, former Tadipatri MLA said he has a clean image so he could be an asset to the party.

Meanwhile, Palle Raghunath Reddy has strongly reacted to the 'disparaging' remarks by JC Prabhakar Reddy accusing him of weakening the district unit of the party. He retorted Chandrababu Naidu decides who should get the ticket and who shouldn't, therefore, Prabhakar Reddy should be worried about his prospects. Advising Prabhakar Reddy the former minister Raghunath Reddy said he shouldn't unnecessarily intervene in the matters of other constituency. He claimed he would get the B-form for the seventh time for elections.