YSR KADAPA: Opposition Telugu Desam Party decided to ‘honor the tradition’ and stay out of the by-election contest to the Badvel (SC) Assembly constituency in YSR Kadapa district.

In a meeting held on Sunday the TDP Politburo, chaired by president N Chandrababu Naidu decided to stick to the tradition and opted out as the ruling YSR Congress fielded Dr Dasari Sudha, the widow of the deceased MLA Dr Venkatasubbaiah.

It may be recollected that the TDP announced its candidate Dr Obulapuram Rajasekhar for the by-poll contest. He has lost to Dr Venkatasubbaiah in the 2019 election. The YSRCP MLA had passed away in March 2020 due to ill health which necessitated the bypolls.

BJP state president Somu Veeraju said the party would contest the Badvel by-election. He was speaking at a meeting of party workers held at YSR Kadapa district headquarters on Sunday. He said the party had sent a list of probable candidate’s names to the central leadership to decide the contestant names. As per the Election notification, October 8 will be the last date for the filing of nominations, followed by scrutiny on the 11th. The deadline for withdrawal of nominations was set on the 13th. Thereafter, the polling will be held on October 30. The counting and announcement of results will be on November 2.

