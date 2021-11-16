TDP Has Done Injustice To Weaker Sections, Says Sajjala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday handed over B-Forms to MLC candidates DC Govindareddy, Palavalasa Vikrant and Ishaq Basha. They filed their nominations today.

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to the state government said that "A total of 151 MLAs from the YSRCP are present in the Legislative Assembly. Eleven names have also been announced in local authorities constituencies list. With this, the total strength of YSRCP leaders in Legislative Assembly will be 32."

Sajjala said that "We are proud to announce that 18 seats have been alloted to weaker sections. Four of them are minorities."

He further stated that injustice was done to the weaker sections during TDP regime. He said that people have rejected TDP. He added that government ensured that 50% of all nominated posts and contracts are allotted to the SC, ST, BC and minority communities and 50% to women.