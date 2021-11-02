TDP Has Become An Anti-social Party: YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy

NEW DELHI: YSRCP MPs delegation led by Leader of Parliamentary Party V Vijayasai Reddy has urged President Ram Nath Kovind to direct the Law Minister to bring in legislation akin to the Contempt of Courts Act, 1971 that specifically penalizes any deliberate and malicious acts that are intended to insult constitutional functionaries.

Speaking to media here on Tuesday, after meeting the President, MP Vijayasai Reddy said they have explained to the President the misconduct of TDP and the filthy, foul, and abusive language used by TDP functionaries, particularly Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh and spokesperson Pattabhi against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and sought to derecognize TDP.

Vijayasai Reddy said TDP has become an anti-social party and it doesn't have confidence among people and doesn't follow democratic principles and there is no moral right for TDP to contest elections. He questioned Naidu why he was unable to explain the filthy language used by TDP leaders to the President and said the President was surprised by the language used by TDP leaders.

The MP said the main reason for the frustration of Naidu is that TDP has lost in all the elections since 2019 including Assembly elections, local polls, MPTC, ZPTC elections, and Municipal and Corporation elections.

Also Read: TDP De-recognition: YSRCP MPs Urge For A New Law To Penalise Those Who Abuse Constitutional Authority