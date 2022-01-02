CHITTOOR: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has enhanced the old-age pension amount to Rs 2,500 under YSR Pension Kanuka, and is reaching every family in the State without any recommendations or issues, said YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajampeta (YSR Kadapa) MP PV Mithun Reddy.

Addressing the audience at Chittoor on Sunday during the launch of the revised pension scheme, the YSRCP reminded that in the past, even if a beneficiary was eligible, he would be given pension only if it was told by the Janmabhoomi Committee during the TDP regime. He reminded that the TDP would increase the pension only before the elections.

Speaking further, Mithun Reddy said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s intention was for all children to be educated and benefited, and which would, in turn, help families get better. That is why schools are being renovated under the Nadu Nedu scheme, children are being given uniforms, meals under the Amma Vodi scheme. He said that it is difficult to study in Telugu and get a job in Delhi, We brought in English medium in government schools because to get jobs in Delhi is difficult if you study in English medium.

“ Why should Chandrababu Naidu’s grandson study in English medium and the poor children read-only in Telugu because children can't vote, and these welfare schemes are meant to change everyone’s lives. Every scheme is offered to women and all schemes are being implemented as promised by the Chief Minister. What is Chandrababu’s problem if one helps the poor, he asked.

In the past, Chandrababu cheated by saying he would waive the DWCRA loans. Unlike him YS Jagan when he makes a promise he abides by it, MP Mithun Reddy asserted.

