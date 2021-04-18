TDP False Propaganda Reflects Chandrababu's Mental State: Peddireddy

Tirupati: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy slammed Chandrababu Naidu for stooping low and spreading false information on voting in the Tirupati bypoll.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, the Minister said being aware of TDP's poll prospects, Naidu has been spreading false information that bogus votes are being cast and all this is to create unrest in the constituency where elections were being conducted peacefully.

He said despite knowing the election process and how voters are allowed into polling booths, Naidu has been making false allegations on bogus voting and it clearly shows the mental condition of Naidu. He slammed yellow media for releasing a fake audio conversation of YSRCP leader and polling agent and said it had been recorded with dubbing artists.

He said there are polling agents of BJP, Congress, CPI, CPM, and TDP in booths and questioned how can someone cast fake votes bypassing all these people. He questioned Naidu what was the mistake in the by-election and why the latter was demanding cancellation of the by-election and seeking repolling.

The Minister came down heavily on Naidu for questioning his status in Tirupati. He said that he has a permanent residence and business offices in the city and added that Naidu has no right to question him.