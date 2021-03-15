TDP Drubbing In Local Polls Worse Than 2019 Elections: YSRCP

Amaravati: Minister for Water Resources P Anil Kumar Yadav has said that the good governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has paved the way for a resounding win in local body polls.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, the Minister said that the verdict has proved that people lost faith in TDP as drubbing now was worse than the 2019 elections. The welfare schemes being implemented by the State government, transparency in governance, and the reforms are taken up by the Chief Minister had won people’s faith immensely, he said.

YSRCP has swept all municipalities winning 99 percent of them and 84 percent wards due to development activities.

He stated that the ULB polls have proved public support towards the Chief Minister’s idea of decentralization, although opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu had tried to provoke people, politicize Amaravati and Vizag Steel plant, and even went overboard by using abusive language towards people.

He said that the TDP cadre itself lost faith in Chandrababu Naidu leadership, where the party has faced a hard time fielding candidates for ULB elections. People’s mandate had permanently confined Chandrababu Naidu and Lokesh to Hyderabad, he said and added that the opposition leaders are insulting the public mandate. He asserted that the development of the State is not just constructing buildings, but it is more of bettering and upliftment of people’s lives, which was successfully done by the Chief Minister.