AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, in a review meeting held at his camp office on Monday, directed the officials to pay salaries to the contract employees working in various departments like regular employees and include them in green channel for salaries to be paid within the stipulated time. The chief minister directed the officials to conduct a study to work toward providing social and health security to them like in the case of regular employees and also submit complete details to him in this regard.

CM YS Jagan also directed the officials to ensure that no difficulties crop up in paying salaries to the contract employees of various societies and universities besides government departments.

During the review meeting, the authorities briefed the chief minister about the status of contract employees working in government departments and their pay scales. The officials have brought to the notice of the Chief Minister that the previous government had done nothing for the 54,000 contract employees working in various government departments, societies and universities. It came up for discussion at the meeting that the YSRCP government had actually taken the responsibility of implementing the GO hurriedly issued by the previous TDP regime on the Minimum Time scale. As a result, the current government is taking care of an additional burden of Rs 1000 crores on the state exchequer, officials said.

The authorities have also informed that the minimum time scale is being implemented from July 2019 after YS Jagan Mohan Reddy became Chief Minister of the state.

As a result, the pay scales as of March 31, 2017, have gone up from 88 per cent to 95 per cent by July 2019. The salary of a junior lecturer has increased by 95 percent from Rs 19,050 to Rs 37,100 by July 2019. Similarly, the pay of Multipurpose Health Assistant (Upper) went up by 88 per cent to Rs 22,290 from the earlier Rs 14,860. Secondary Grade Teachers' (SGT) salary saw a 95-percent hike, going up from Rs 10,900 to Rs 21,230. School Assistant’s wages shot up by 95 percent from July 2019 to Rs. 21,230 from the earlier Rs.10,900, officials informed the CM.

Besides Chief Secretary Neelam Sawney, Finance Special Chief Secretary Rawat, GAD services secretary Shashi Bhushan, Labour secretary Udayalakshmi and other officials have attended the meeting.