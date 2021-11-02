NEW DELHI: The YSR Congress Party MPs on Tuesday, met the President of India and submitted a memo seeking to de-recognise the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) status, for using offensive and abusive language against the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy recently.

In their memorandum, they submitted evidences and video clipping of how they TDP leaders had used abusive language against a constitutional authority and requested the President to use his good offices and direct the concerned authorities to take action and derecognize the TDP party. The YSRCP also asked the President Kovind to direct the Law Ministry to formulate a law akin to Contempt of Court in the Parliament to penalize any malicious act to while undermines the dignity of a constitutional authority.

The delegation was led by YSRCP Parliamentary Leader and Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy who was accompanied by MPs N Reddappa, Margani Bharat, Talari Rangaiah, and BV Sathyavathi.

The YSRCP MPs last week had met the Central Election Commission and submitted a memo seeking to strip the TDP of its political party status.

