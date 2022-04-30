TDP Chief Naidu's frustration Knows No Bounds, Says YSRCP Spokesperson Padmaja

Amaravati: Criticising the TDP for indulging in cheap politics by politicising every incident, the YSRCP official spokesperson Naramalli Padmaja said Opposition Chief Chandrababu Naidu's frustration has reached its peak as he’s unable to digest the increasing welfare governance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the state.

Speaking to media at the party central office, Padmaja said TDP has politicised the unfortunate incidents against women in Thummapudi village and GGH hospital in Vijayawada for its vested interests.

She came down heavily on TDP leaders Vangalapudi Anitha and Panchumarthi Anuradha for using abusive and foul language and questioned why they didn't raise their voice against atrocities on women in the previous government. She listed out the atrocities of TDP leaders committed against women and said people are not ready to believe them any longer..

Asserting that the state government is committed to the safety and security of women, Padmaja said the government has been solving women problems through spandana programme, cyber mitra, cyber kavach and disha mobile app among others. Highlighting the speed with which law enforcement agencies are dealing with crimes, she said the average time to investigate a crime against a woman was 200 days in the past while it is 69 days at present.