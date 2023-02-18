East Godavari: The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu and eight other party leaders were booked by the Bikkavolu police for attempting to take out a roadshow violating the YSRCP government’s Government Order prohibiting public meetings, rallies on roads across the state.

Acting on the complaint of Rajahmundry East Zone DSP Bhaktavatsalam, Bikkavolu police filed a case against the TDP leader. Naidu has been charged under relevant sections of the IPC for obstructing the police officials in discharging their duties.

According to East Godavari district police chief Sudheer Kumar Reddy, the Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu sought police permission to take out a public rally in Anaparthi, The police refused to give permission citing the Police Act and GO No.1 pertaining to holding road shows in public places.

The district police suggested a location for TDP’s meeting at Kalakshetra but the opposition party refused the offer and insisted on allowing them to hold the public meeting at Anaparthi.



However, the TDP leader went ahead with his proposed Anaparthi roadshow. The police stopped the vehicles of TDP from moving further and this led to the commotion. The TDP leaders got into an argument with the police officials and pushed the officials and the policemen received minor bruises on their hands and legs.

The police pleaded with the opposition leader to not go ahead with the public meeting. This angered the TDP activists who pelted stones on the police vehicles and damaged them. Later, Chandrababu Naidu held a public meeting at Anaparthi chowk and addressed the people.

Also Read: Medak: Man Accused of Theft Succumbs to Injuries Due to Alleged Custodial Torture





