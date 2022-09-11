TDP Chief Naidu Behind Amaravati Padayatra Conspiracy: Vidadala Rajani 

Visakhapatnam: Minister and YSRCP's Visakhapatnam district in-charge Vidadala Rajani alleged Opposition TDP conspiracy behind the proposed Amaravati-Aravasavilli Maha Padayatra. Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi will commence their padayatra from Amaravati on Monday. They are demanding the continuation of Amaravati as the sole capital of Andhra Pradesh.

Alleging that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu has conspired with the Amaravati farmers for the forthcoming padayatra, the minister said the opposition party is enacting a new drama to oppose the YS Jagan government’s 3-capital plan and decentralisation move. She further claimed that the people of North Andhra will not believe his son Lokesh even if he takes out a padayatra on the capital city issue.

Rajani said that the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has a vision to bring equitable development to all the regions of the state by forming three capitals in the state Amaravati (Legislative), Visakhapatnam (Executive) and Kurnool (Judicial). She said the state government will go ahead with the CM YS Jagan’s vision of having three capitals in the State. The minister asserted that Chandrababu should be held responsible if the padayatra disturbs the law and order situation in the State.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also extended its support to the Amaravati farmers’ Amaravati-Aravasavilli Maha Padayatra.

