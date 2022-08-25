TDP Chief Chandrababu Responsible for Kuppam Clashes : Sajjala

Amaravati : Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy held opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu responsible for the clashes in Kuppam.

Addressing a press conference here on Thursday, he said that TDP activists became anxious with Naidu’s visit to Kuppam and tried to remove YSRCP flags which were already existing in the village. Chandrababu was the first accused in Kuppam clashes, who tried to disturb the peaceful atmosphere, he said adding that the opposition has crossed the line and lost the eligibility to continue as a political party.

Sajjala slammed Naidu for intentionally inciting people and provoking them for political gains. He said that Chandrababu should be ashamed for opening his party office after 30 years of being an MLA representing the Kuppam constituency. He said that the opposition is unable to digest good governance and is trying to mislead and create a wrong impression to the public by instigating such attacks. He said Chandrababu never thought about the people or their welfare, and indeed betrayed all sections of the society.

Terming the TDP cadre’s attacks a deliberate attempt by Chandrababu to regain the Kuppam people’s faith, he said that people have already rejected TDP in local body polls from panchayats to municipalities and finally breathing in peace after coming out of Naidu’s shackles. He said that the people of Kuppam have seen development in YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government and stated that Naidu has gone into depression after witnessing the overwhelming support from the public to YSRCP.

Also Read: AP CM YS Jagan Credits Rs 193 Crore Under YSR Nethanna Nestham

On this occasion, Sajjala flayed Jana Sena Chief Pawan Kalyan over his comments on making Andhra Pradesh free from ‘YSRCP’. He mentioned that everyone knows that Chandrababu and Pawan Kalyan are working together and want to remove all the existing welfare schemes and take them away from people. He confidently stated that people are always with YSRCP and shall extend their support in all elections.