PALNADU: Macherla YSRCP MLA Pinnelli Ramakrishna Reddy said that TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu was stoking factionalism in the peaceful region of Palnadu. Refuting allegations leveled against him and the party relating to the murder of one TDP activist Kancharla Jalaiah, he said that Jalaiah’s family had a criminal history and had faction feuds with their rivals. The TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu had come to Jangamaheshwarapadu in Durgi mandal for the funeral of Jalaiah and also carried his body.

He said that the factionalism had started once again only after the entry of one Julkanti Brahma Reddy in Macherla who was appointed by Chandrababu Naidu. Faction politics have had no place in Palnadu since the year 2004 when YS Rajasekhara Reddy became chief minister. I appeal to the people to maintain calm,” said Ramakrishna Reddy addressing a press conference in Macherla.

The YSRCP MLA said that Jalaiah had 10 criminal cases against him between 2014-2019 and had a history of criminal violence. I had tried to broker peace between the two rivals, but unfortunately, he was killed. Now, TDP president Nara Chandrababu Naidu is creating unrest in Palnadu and trying to get political mileage over his death,” Ramakrishna Reddy decried.

In 2014, when the TDP was in power, a person named Venkatramayya was attacked and killed with iron rods at Jangamaheshwarampadu where Jalaiah was named as A1 in the case, and after the case was subsequently closed on January 24 this year, Jalaiah continued with his criminal activities. Locals are of the view that Chandrababu and the local TDP leaders in Narasaraopet were conspiring to create unrest in the region using Jalaiah’s death while terming it as a political one. The TDP leaders were upset when the police prevented this and shifted the body to Ravulapuram in Bollapalli mandal.

The same was the case related to the death of Gundlapadu village TDP president Thota Chandraya, a follower of Macharla TDP constituency in-charge Julakanti Brahma Reddy, who was killed by rivals on January 13 this year. Chandrayya also had a criminal history and was sent to jail on robbery and murder charges. There was a bind over at the Veldurthi police station five times against him which showed the extent of his criminal nature.

After Chandraya was killed by rivals Chandrababu Naidu who attended his funeral was criticized by locals for trying to gain mileage over his death as if it was a politically motivated death.

Chandrababu who had brought back Brahma Reddy, who had been away from local politics for some years, and appointed him as the party in-charge of the constituency. With his entry, Palnadu was again on the tenterhooks of factionalism after he started encouraging violence with his followers, much to the chagrin of the locals. Macherla MLA also stated that people are aware how two murders took place within a span of five months when it has been peaceful since the past thirteen years in Palnadu, the YSRCP MLA said.

