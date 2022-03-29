Amaravati: YSRCP leaders came down heavily on the opposition leader for trying to mislead people and come to power by using NTR’s name, who was backstabbed and betrayed by Chandrababu.

Speaking to the media, the YSRCP leaders said that Chandrababu Naidu and his Lokesh are daydreaming of coming to power by celebrating the TDP’s foundation day and gaining sympathy by using NTR’s name. They recalled that Chandrababu had backstabbed TDP founder and his father-in-law N T Rama Rao twice and did the same to the people of Andhra Pradesh. Stating that TDP is on the verge of extinction, they suggested celebrating for 29 years instead of 40 years, as the current TDP was totally different from NTR's TDP.

Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy stated that Chandrababu is known for backstabbing politics, managing systems and has been following the same strategies even now. He questioned why Naidu did not attend Assembly sessions and why the opposition leaders failed to use the Assembly time to discuss the public issues. He said that the opposition had deliberately planned to mislead the public and created ruckus in the House by demanding to discuss the same topic every day to waste time.

Further, he stated that the government has been crediting directly to the accounts of the beneficiaries through DBT without any corruption, besides paying off all the debts left by Chandrababu. Unlike the TDP government which failed to deliver the welfare schemes on time to the beneficiaries, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced the welfare calendar and implemented all the schemes on time without any fail and creating employment in various sectors.

Meanwhile, Minister for Civil Supplies Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) criticized Chandrababu Naidu for holding foundation day celebrations without any repentance for backstabbing NTR. He lamented that Chandrababu was conspiring to deceive the people again by chanting NTR name with the support of vernacular media houses. He said that people do not trust Naidu or his cheap politics and are ready to defeat him in the coming elections too.