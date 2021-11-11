TDP Cheating Public With Fake Ad, Violating Code of Conduct During Municipal Elections: YSRCP to EC | TADEPALLI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has filed a complaint seeking criminal prosecution against the Telugu Desam Party and its president Nara Chandrababu Naidu for posting an advertisement through social media and the print media in the State of Andhra Pradesh, that the whoever gives a missed call to the number mentioned in the aforesaid advertisement, would be exempted from paying taxes once it forms the government.

The YSRCP in its letter said that through the advertisement the TDP was trying to mislead and woo the electorate and seek their votes, which was in violation of the model code of conduct prevailing after the election schedule notification was announced.

The YSRCP said that stringent action should be taken against the perpetrators of such offenses and the SEC should explore the powers vested in it by the Constitution of India to launch penal action against the TDP and Chandrababu Naidu.

