TDP, Chandrababu Have No Other Better Issues To Discuss: Jogi Ramesh

ELURU: Andhra Pradesh State Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh lashed out at TDP's fake propaganda about YSRCP MP Gorantla Madhav's video and derided TDP Chief Chandrababu Naidu for conducting his so-called ‘Round Table Conference’ as if there were no other bigger problems in the state.

Minister ogi Ramesh, who was participating in the AP government's Gadapa Gadapa (door–to–door) program in Polavaram village of Guduru Mandal on Tuesday, took some time off to speak to the media and strongly criticized Chandrababu's disgraceful campaign.

Speaking further he said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had stated that action would be taken against the MP if the video was proved to be true.

Speaking further he said that if there was any case of wrongdoing and the woman had complained about Gorantla Madhav, the Chief Minister would have taken action against him. He will not spare anyone who has done wrong regardless of whether he belonged to his party or not.

While no one had come to file a complaint, it was the Chief Minister himself who ordered a police inquiry into the incident, he revealed.

Chandrababu Naidu is speaking in a derogatory manner in every meeting about the incident. I am stating only one thing to Chandrababu Naidu, the TDP has become useless as an Opposition Party, and trying to create an issue about Gorantla Madhav as if it were a national or international matter and rubbing it on our Government is highly incorrect, Jogi Ramesh said.

" We don't know what actually happened but the truth will come out soon and if Gorantla Madhav is proven guilty he will be punished, but if it is a trap and the video was made by Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh or Ayyannapatrdu then they will go to jail he said. Ours is a government that protects women and the Chief Minister is giving priority to women's empowerment. Chandrababu Naidu please do not stoop so low and indulge in such dirty politics," Jogi Ramesh advised.

