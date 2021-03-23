TDP And Janasena Workers Attack YSRCP Activists

Narasaraopet Rural (Guntur District): Five YSRCP supporters were seriously injured in an attack by TDP and Janasena party workers over those who did not support them in the panchayat elections. Two others sustained minor injuries.

The incident took place on Friday (March 12th) evening at Boddurai Center in Pamidipadu village in the zone. All the injured are being treated at a government hospital.

In the last panchayat election, YSRCP won in the ward where Mutharas reside. With this in mind, the TDP and Janasena about 30 people with deadly weapons with a premeditated plan launched an attack while the Mutharasas were sitting at the Boddurai center.

Bongitala Srinu, Ravi, Baji, Lakshminarayana, and Ramarao were seriously injured in the attack. Two others sustained minor injuries. They were rushed to a government hospital for treatment. Ravi and Rama Rao, who was critically injured, were shifted to Guntur Government Hospital for better medical treatment.

On learning of the matter, MLA Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasareddy came to the hospital and visited the injured. He said the attacks were premeditated and strongly condemned such attacks.

Parties that do not get public support have been known for resorting to violence and cheap attacks, he asserted. The MLA is backed by the market Yard Chairman S Hanif and other village leaders. DSP Vijaya Bhaskara Rao, Rural CI Y Achaiya reached Prabhutvasupathi and reviewed the situation. Rural police are investigating the case.