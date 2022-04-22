TDP Activists Attack AP Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma was attacked by the Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) activists on Friday when she had come to visit the rape victim at the Government Hospital here.

When she came to the Hospital the TDP activists had already gathered in large numbers and tried to prevent her from entering the Hospital. They reportedly shoved Vasireddy Padma and the police had a tough time trying to control the crowd. Even as the police tried to intervene, the women TDP activists went on a tirade, gheraoed the Chairperson, and started shouting at her. Vasireddy Padma was also verbally abused in derogatory language. With great difficulty, she managed to get into the Hospital with the help of the Women police who warded off the TDP activists. Even as she was seen trying to speak to the victim, TDP leader Panchumarthu Anuradha created a ruckus along with the other TDP members who were more than 30 in number, and started yelling at her.

Incidentally, the TDP chief and leader of the Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu had also entered the hospital at the same time, and even as he was standing there the TDP activists were seen ranting and creating a furore in his presence leading to a pandemonium in the second-floor ward of the hospital where the victim was undergoing treatment. The attack happened in the presence of the senior TDP leader Bonda Uma and Bode Prasad who also have said to have pointed fingers and threatened her.

Vijayawada City Police Commissioner Kanti Rana Tata while responding to the attack on the Women's Commission Chairperson said that it was unfortunate that such an incident occurred and that they would look into the issue.

On Thursday Vasireddy Padma took serious note of the alleged gang rape of a woman in Vijayawada Government Hospital and directed the officials concerned to nab the culprits at the earliest and ensure stringent punishment to the accused. She enquired with the Vijayawada City Police Commissioner over the details of the case and had also directed the hospital Superintendent to ensure proper medical services to the victim.

The Andhra Pradesh Government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the victim as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

