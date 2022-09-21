Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran Meets AP CM YS Jagan

Sep 21, 2022, 19:12 IST
AMARAVATI: Tata Sons Chairman Natarajan Chandrasekaran on Wednesday, met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his residence to discuss investments opportunities in Andhra Pradesh.

The Chief Minister assured that the AP Government was ready to provide any kind of assistance and cooperation. He also explained the transparent policies being followed in the State related to the industrial sector  The Chief Minister said the state was equipped with well-trained human resources and infrastructure available for conducting business.

Industry, Infrastructure, Investment, Commerce and IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Industries Department Special CS Karikal Valaven, APEDB CEO Javadi Subrahmanyam and other  CMO officials participated in this meeting.

AP has been rapidly growing in the industrial sector and achieved a growth rate of 11. 74 per cent besides topping the EoDB charts in the country apart from generating employment and encouraging self employment.

