AMARAVATI: Representatives of Tata Advanced Systems Limited met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the CM Camp office in Tadepalli on Tuesday.

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd Corporate Affairs and Regulatory Head J. Sridhar, and Tata Aerospace and Defense Head Masood Hussaini met the Chief Minister and discussed investment opportunities related to the manufacture, maintenance, and other aspects in the defence and aviation sector in the State.

The Chief Minister said that the Government was ready to extend any kind of assistance and cooperation to the Tata officials. He also explained the various policies being implemented to promote industry in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Industries Department Special CS Karikal Valaven, APEDB CEO Javadi Subrahmanyam and CMO officials were present at the meeting.

