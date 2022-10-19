AMARAVATI: Calling upon the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) cadre to prepare the party from village level for the next elections due after 19 months, Chief Minster Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked them to make every step henceforth keeping the next elections in mind.

Interacting with YSRCP cadres from Addanki assembly constituency in Bapatla district here on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said there is a negative wave against TDP in the constituency and party cadre should take advantage of the situation.

He said that Rs. 1081 crore was disbursed under various welfare schemes in Addanki constituency in the last 3 years benefiting 93, 124 families, granting 6382 houses, providing land pattas to 9368 persons and sanctioning ration cards to 47123 families.

Referring to the Gadapa Gadapaku (Governance at doorstep) programme undertaken by the party, the Chief Minister said that the party cadre should go ahead with the programme as a team explaining the welfare schemes and trying to solve the issues raised by people.

Terming the programme unique and unprecedented, he said nowhere in the country has any political party taken up such a programme two years ahead of elections. He referred to the grant of Rs. 20 lakh to every village secretariat that brought revolutionary changes in the rural ambiance in the shape of RBKs boosting up rural economy.

Local leaders and cadre should make use of the opportunity and stand united like a family to achieve 175 out of 175 seats in the next elections. With 87 percent of the families benefiting through our welfare schemes in every village, the majority of people in each village are favourably disposed towards YSRCP, he said, and observed that the majority of people in every constituency will also favour our party as a result. Making it clear that he is doing his duty as CM, he said it is their turn to do their duty to ensure victory for the party in all constituencies and to repeat everywhere what we have we gained in Kuppam.

