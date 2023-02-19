Taraka Ratna’s Last Video Before His Death Goes Viral

With the shocking news of actor Nandamuri Taraka Ratna’s death, the film industry and his fans are expressing their condolences on social media. Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, who was 39, passed away on Saturday at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Tarak Ratna collapsed after suffering a cardiac arrest during a road show in Kuppan, Chittoor district, on January 27th. After collapsing, he was immediately taken to the nearby Kuppam hospital. Due to his critical condition, he was moved to Narayana Hrudayalaya in Bengaluru. Earlier, the sources said he was responding to the treatment, but in the last two days, his situation was worsened. On Saturday night, Tarak Ratna’s family declared his death.

Following Taraka Ratna's death, fans shared his last videos in the padayatra. His collapsed video during padayatra beside Bala Krishna is going viral on social media.

Check out the last videos of Taraka Ratna: