Tap Water Connections Should Be Taken In Authorised Manner Only: Botsa Satyanarayana

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh State Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana on Monday, urged the people of the state to take tap water connections in an authorized manner. Addressing the press from the Assembly media point, he said it was the endeavour of the AP Government to provide drinking water tap connections to every household, either through the central or state government schemes or using the Municipal funds and resources, to ensure that every house has a tap connection.

Speaking further the Minister said that people should go through the regular process of applying for tap connections. He requested people to complain to the local bodies if tap connection rates are high in their places. While talking about fake reports in the media, he stated that the media articles should not be written in a way that confuses people.

Forfeiture has always been the norm if taxes are not paid and this is nothing new, he said. It has never been the intention of the government to harass and confiscate people’s property. Should not the people pay taxes regularly in order for the local bodies to function properly, the Minister asked.

Many such incidents of where properties were seized due to nonpayment of taxes happened even under the previous governments. Then why were such news reports not written at that time by the Eenadu paper, he questioned. He clarified that the government has nowhere ordered the collection of taxes in a forcible manner.

Also Read: New Liquor Brands Approved During TDP's Regime, Says YSRCP Leader Karmuru Venkatareddy