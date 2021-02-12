Tap Revenue Sources To Implement Navarathnalu: YS Jagan Tells Officials

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on bettering the revenue sources of the State to implement Navaratnalu- and other welfare schemes promised in the manifesto.

During a review meeting held at camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said to expedite mining works acquired by APMDC in Bramhadiha coal block in Jharkhand, Suliyari in Madhya Pradesh and Madanpur South Coal Mines in Chhattisgarh in stipulated time. He said to focus on high revenue mining activities and expedite the works related to silica sand by coordinating with APIIC.

The Chief Minister directed the forest department officials to try to get permission from the central government soon to sell the red sanders stocks in the state. He said to take steps on war footing to get the work done with transparency without giving room for corruption.

The officials should focus on revenue generating sources for the state, conduct regular reviews on these and prepare estimates from time to time. The officials should be ready with the necessary plans to increase revenue sources without burdening the people, he said.