Tap Revenue Sources To Implement Navarathnalu: YS Jagan Tells Officials

Feb 12, 2021, 08:57 IST
- Sakshi Post

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to focus on  bettering  the revenue sources of the State  to implement Navaratnalu- and other  welfare schemes promised in the manifesto. 

During a review meeting held at  camp office here on Thursday,  the Chief Minister said to expedite mining works acquired by APMDC in Bramhadiha coal block in Jharkhand, Suliyari in Madhya Pradesh and  Madanpur South Coal Mines in Chhattisgarh in stipulated time.  He said to focus on high revenue mining activities and expedite the works related to silica sand by coordinating with APIIC. 

The Chief Minister directed the forest department officials to  try to get permission from the central government soon to  sell the red sanders stocks in the state. He said to take steps on war footing to get the  work done with transparency  without giving room for corruption. 

The officials should  focus on revenue generating sources  for the state, conduct regular reviews on these and prepare estimates from time to time. The officials should be ready with the necessary plans to increase revenue sources without burdening the people, he said.

