AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting Tanuku town in West Godavari district on the 21st of this month. The state government will launch the ambitious ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku Scheme – housing scheme'. He will then address a public meeting there.

- He will leave for Tadepalli by helicopter at 10.15 am on Tuesday morning and reach Tanuku town at 11 am.

- He will participate in an event organized on the campus of Zilla Parishad Boys High School on President Road till 1 pm.

- After addressing the public meeting he will return to Tadepalli by 1.50 pm.

A Cabinet sub-committee on the ‘Jagananna Sampoorna Gruha Hakku’ scheme (complete ownership on houses) was formed to implement the One Time Settlement (OTS) scheme announced by the Chief Minister to benefit 67 lakh people.

As part of this scheme, people can get the houses, which were sanctioned from 1981 to 2011, registered in their name under OTS. Officials of the Revenue, Panchayat Raj, Housing, Stamps, and Registration and Survey departments have worked in tandem to identify the beneficiaries.

The Cabinet sub-committee comprising Deputy Chief Minister (Revenue) Dharmana Krishna Das, Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj and Rural Development), Botcha Satyanarayana (Municipal Administration and Urban Development) and Ch Sri Ranganatha Raju (Housing) is working towards implementation of the OTS in village/ward Secretariats on December 21.

The poor people will get all rights on the houses with the OTS and they can avail bank loans on the property.

The AP Cabinet had also approved the OTS scheme for loanees of Andhra Pradesh Housing Corporation Limited, who have taken loans from 1983 to Aug 15, 2011. The amount fixed for one-time settlement in rural areas is Rs 10,000, Rs 15,000 in municipalities, and Rs 20,000 in corporations.

The loanees can avail OTS Scheme by paying the prescribed amount till December 15 and the Revenue Department officials will register the land to the OTS Scheme beneficiaries on December 21, 2021.

If anyone has taken a loan from AP Housing Corporation and constructed the house and sold it due to any personal emergencies, the buyer also can get the land registered, provided that he is also poor and doesn’t own a house. The amount for OTS in such cases in Rs 20,000 in rural areas, Rs 30, 000 in urban areas, and Rs 40,000 in corporations.

If anyone had taken the land from the government and constructed the house on their own, the government will register their houses for free. The Cabinet has approved to provide an additional Rs 35,000 loan to housing scheme beneficiaries who are also part of self-help groups at 3% interest rate.

