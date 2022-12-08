The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) said that as part of the Chaitanya Sravanti programs being held in the month of December, a Kalaradhana programme would be held on December 16 in the city of Hyderabad to felicitate the legends of Telugu cinema.

The veteran Tollywood celebrities who have extended great services to the industry would be presented awards at a ceremony held at Shilpakala Vedika on that day. Convener of the TANA 23rd Mahasabhas Potluri Ravi, TANA Chaitanya Sravanthi coordinator P Sunil announced the names of the award winners who would be honoured with the TANA Puraskarams on December 16.

Veteran singer Padma Bhushan P Susheela, actress Padma Bhushan B Saroja Devi, Padma Sri and Dadasaheb Phalke awardee director K Vishwanath, Padma Sri Kota Srinivasa Rao, senior actors Krishnaveni, Jamuna Rani, Lakshmi, Murali Mohan, Giribabu, writer Dr. Paruchuri Gopalakrishna and others would be honoured, they said.

Singer Padmasri Sobharaju of the Annamacharya Bhavana Vahini, Guru Ramachari Little Musicians troupe, performers from Siddendra Kuchipudi Academy, and more than 300 students from America will perform in this program.

President Lavu Anjaiah Chaudhary stated that in the month of December, large-scale service programmes in the name of ‘TANA’ Chaitanya Sravanti are being organized in both the Telugu states, where more than a million dollars are being spent for these programmes.

