Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh Resume Inter State Bus Services After Dispute

Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation has stopped APSRTC buses. Andhra Pradesh state government reacted to this immediately, as it would be a problem for the people who went to their home towns for Sankranti festival. The transport departments of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have finally agreed to resume the inter state bus services. Though there is an agreement between the two states, due to some small issues, the Tamil Nadu Transport Corporation officials have stopped the bus services.

Tamil Nadu RTC officials stopped three RTC buses from Tirupati depot and two from Chittoor depot due to lack of permit. Transport Minister Perni Venkatramayya (Nani) suggested that the APSRTC officials should conduct talks with Tamil Nadu RTC officials. The transport officials, who felt that the private travels mafia was behind the stoppage of APSRTC buses, immediately conducted inspection on private travels and stopped 24 buses which doesn't have permits.

Generally, for every five years, two states will have an agreement and if the agreement lapses, then the interstate bus services will be stopped.