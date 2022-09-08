Takeaways From AP CM Cabinet Meet

Andhra Pradesh government has taken key decisions in the Cabinet meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Under YSR Cheyutha Rs 4,700 crores would be transferred into the accounts of 25 lakh beneficiaries on September 22. The scheme aims at providing financial assistance of RS 18,750 each to SC, ST,BC Minorities women in the age group of 45 to 60 annually.

Under Jala Jeevan Mision, government has approved the guarantee to NABARD in six districts for drinking water a loan of Rs 4020 crore.

The cabinet ratified the decision taken to declare probation of the employees of village and ward secretariats and Rs 20 lakh has been sanctioned to each secretariat for Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme. Administrative sanctions to one lakh houses under greater Visakha Corporation, including 3,750 houses in Anakapalle, also got the cabinet nod.

Sate wide 21.30 lakh houses were sanctioned under Navaratnalu.

A draft Bill to amend various Acts with regard to Universities, including RJUKT 2008, also got the cabinet nod along with Degree College in Nandyal with 24 teaching staff and six non teaching staff under outsourcing.

In Kurupam Tribal Engineering College 80 regular teaching and six regular non teaching staff and another 48 non teaching staff under outsourcing would be appointed.

In Dornala of Prakasam district, for the new college 25 teaching staff on a regular basis and six non-teaching staff under outsourcing would be appointed. The Cabinet ratified the decision taken to merge the municipal schools and the staff under Education Department.

Four percent reservation should be given to differently abled persons in all Departments. The Cabinet decided to provide 85 additional posts In GAD, and the staffing pattern in AP Vaidya Vidhana Parishad would be changed.

The Cabinet also resolved to strengthen the State Architect Wing in Highways and Buildings Department and sanctioned eight posts.

The Government agreed to give guarantee of RS 1600 crore bank guarantee for Amaravati phase 1 for basis amenities. The cabinet has also given the nod for amending APCRDA act 2014 and APMR and UDA Act 2016 for the works undertaken by State and Central governments.

The R and R package to the Paidpalem project will be given on the lines of Gandikota DPs.

To increase the scope of Bhavanpadu Port the Indian Ports Act 1908 would be amended.

The State agreed to provide guarantee for Rs 1000 crore loan from SIDBI for secondary food processing units.

All decisions taken in the SIPB in the meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy got the cabinet nod.

In all 1.25 lakh investment and employment generation of 60,000 would be coming in the state in industrial, power and tourism sectors.

The cabinet gave its nod for setting up permanent Lok Adalats in Nollore, Kurnool, Vizianagara and West Godavari districts with a staff of 40 members.

