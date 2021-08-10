Take Measures to Protect Wakf Lands: AP CM 

Amaravati: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on Minority Welfare and directed the officials to take measures to protect the wakf properties.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Monday, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to conduct a comprehensive study on Wakf lands and said to build compound walls around the properties and to look into possibilities if they can be constructed under Employment Guarantee Programme.

He asked them to appoint Home Guards as security to those lands and take suggestions from the experts to which extent they can be utilised. He also asked them to conduct a survey on Wakf lands along with YSR Jagananna Comprehensive land survey. He directed the officials to set up Wakf Tribunal in Kurnool. The officials informed the Chief Minister that around 500 acres of Wakf lands were freed from encroachments after YSRCP formed the government.

The Chief Minister asked officials to open new Cemeteries for minorities by taking it as a priority this year. The CM asked them to ensure honorariums are paid to Imams, Mauzzans and Pastors on time. The Officials informed the Chief Minister that new applications were received from Imams and Mauzzans seeking honorariums to which the Chief Minister asked them to take necessary steps to process them.

The officials have proposed for sub-plan for minorities and the Chief Minister asked to take necessary steps and added that implementation of sub-plan will increase funds to the minorities. The officials informed the Chief Minister of the progress of construction work of five schools and two hostels coming up at a cost of Rs 75 crore. The Chief Minister asked them to clear pending arrears and complete the project on a priority basis and instructed the officials to submit a comprehensive report on pending issues in the minority welfare department.