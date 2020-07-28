AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday directed officials to take up massive scale campaigns to create awareness among the public about the novel Coronavirus. Authorities are instructed to keep posters at village secretariats in a Spandana programme on COVID-19 preventive measures, the Chief Minister said in a videoconference with district collectors and SPs.

YS Jagan said, "We have provided 104, 14410 call centres for any emergencies and also advertised the district COVID-19 control room. Officers should make a call to the call centres and monitor the work performance and also inspect whether they are working properly or not when they receive calls."

He also stated that after a person tests positive for the coronavirus, the person would be sent into home quarantine, COVID-19 care centre, District COVID-19 hospitals, state-level COVID-19 hospital based on the health condition.

"We will refer the patient if there are facilities at home for home quarantine otherwise the patient will be referred to the COVID care centre. The patient in home quarantine should be monitored and a doctor must visit regularly and also see whether the patients are getting medicines or not. Their health condition should be monitored regularly," he said.

Speaking on the availability of beds in the state, YS Jagan said there are 32,000 beds in 128 COVID-19 district hospitals. A patient should be admitted in 30 minutes and there are 8,000 beds in state-level hospitals and will be used for critical care, YS Jagan added.

"The bed should be alloted to the patient within half an hour depending on the patient's health. The Collectors and Joint Collectors must be held accountable for this. Stringent action will be taken against those hospitals that refuse to admit the patients," he said.