YSR Kadapa Mayor K Suresh Babu and district president of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) urged the unemployed youth of the district to take advantage of the mega job fair organized by the party at the CBIT Engineering College near Pallavolu in Prodduttur on the 25th of this month. He unveiled the posters for the YSRCP Mega Job Mela at the Apoorva Kalyana Mandapam on Saturday evening.

Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor said that the YSRCP government has been giving high priority to youth and employment creation since it came to power. More than four lakh people were given jobs in the Village and Ward Secretariats as part of the government’s commitment to employment, he said.

He said that as part of the YSRCP Job Mela held in Tirupati, Guntur and Visakhapatnam held earlier under the aegis of Rajya Sabha YSRCP MP V Vijayasai Reddy, more than 42,000 people were offered jobs. Speaking further he said that after Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took charge several industries were being established in the district. Century Plywood in Badwel had set up an industry investing Rs 1000 Crore which had created employment for 5,000 people, directly and indirectly. "We are providing Rs 800 crore for infrastructure in Kopparthi Industrial Estate and 15 companies have already signed MoUs with the government," Suresh said.

YSRCP Mega Job Mela In YSR Kadapa

On the 25th of this month, 250 companies are participating in the job fair organized by Kadapa MP YS Avinash Reddy at CBIT premises. There would be Job opportunities for candidates with qualifications ranging from tenth class to degree would. Candidates are required to register their names on the YSRCP Job Mela website and one can apply for any number of posts. YSRCP leaders Rammohan Reddy, Rana Pratap, Nagendra, Dattasai, Rahim, Yallareddy, and Shafi participated.

